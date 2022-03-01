 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

