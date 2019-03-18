Roads remain closed Monday in Wisconsin because of flooding from rain and melting snow last week, but conditions should improve this week with no rain in the forecast.

The State Emergency Operations Center said people had to be evacuated in several communities including Columbus, where 15 to 20 residents were evacuated from an apartment complex and 40 residents evacuated from about 175 homes that were checked, because of Crawfish River flooding.

Highway 60 is closed at Riddle Road in Columbus, and other closed roads in Columbia County include Highway 44 at Crown Road in Pardeeville, Highway 188 between Harmon Road and Highway V in Lodi and Highway 113 at Highway J near Lodi.

In Dane County, Highway 19 is closed at Highway KP in the town of Berry and Highway 69 between Highways PB and 151 is closed in the town of Verona.

In Sauk County, Highway 136 is closed eastbound from Rock Springs to Highway 33 near North Freedom.

Before heading out in flood-prone areas, contact local officials to make sure roads are open, or look at the state highway travel map which has updated information on road closings.

Flood warning continue in numerous counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Sauk, Rock, Jefferson, Columbia, Dodge and Green, as well as the counties in southwest Wisconsin. Some warnings are set to expire on Tuesday, but others will continue until further notice.

Flood warnings can be found online at the National Weather Service website.

So far, Wisconsin Emergency Management has provided over 150,000 sandbags in seven counties, with local emergency managements also providing sandbags to flood-prone areas.

The weather this week should help rivers go down, with no rain in the forecast until the weekend.

In the Madison area, we can expect sunshine and 41 on Monday, sun and 47 on Tuesday, sun and 50 on Wednesday and Thursday, sun and 54 on Friday, sun and 58 on Saturday and clouds with a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday, the high reaching 56.

Sunday's high in Madison was 41, 4 degrees below normal and 39 degrees below the record high of 80 for March 17, set in 2012.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The low of 25 was normal and 33 degrees above the record low of 8 below for the date, set in 1941.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.88 inches, 0.17 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 17 was 0.77 inches in 1965, which came down as the record snowfall for the date of 6.9 inches.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 2.65 inches above normal.

Snowfall stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 1.7 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season (July 1 to June 30), 8.7 inches above normal.