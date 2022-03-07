Make the Wisconsin State Journal's new daily weather forecast part of your morning routine

A new weather forecast video feature begins today on the Wisconsin State Journal’s website to help you plan your day and your weekend.

Each weekday at 7 a.m., Lee Enterprises’ Midwest meteorologist Matt Holiner will present a Wisconsin weather report with a particular focus on Madison, Racine, Kenosha and La Crosse. On Fridays, the 7 a.m. video will include a Wisconsin weekend forecast.

The videos will be posted at madison.com and shared on the State Journal’s Facebook page and through email alerts. Or you can just bookmark our weather page at madison.com/weather so current conditions are always at your fingertips.

You may have seen Holiner’s occasional winter storm forecast videos or read some of his columns in recent months. His work will now become a regular feature in our online social media platforms, especially when severe weather threatens.

Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined our local news team late last year. He most recently worked as a meteorologist for an ABC affiliate in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

Using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, which uses the same proprietary digital and graphic technology that powers The Weather Channel, Holiner will put the weather in context, giving you the details you need when you need them.

We’re pleased to begin offering this improved weather forecasting online. Look for Matt’s videos starting today at madison.com and on our Facebook page.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.