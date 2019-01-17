A major winter storm is coming toward southern Wisconsin, with the coldest weather of the season right behind.
Forecasters are saying the storm, part of the same low pressure trough now wreaking havoc in the West, will develop Friday in the High Plains, moving east across the Central Plains and into the Midwest by Friday night.
For south-central Wisconsin, counties closer to Illinois could see up to 9 inches of snow, while 1 to 4 inches are possible in the next tier of counties, including Dane County, then lower amounts further north.
But, as forecasters are wont to say, the storm track could move, so more or less snow could fall in any given area.
The heaviest snow, up to 9 inches worth, could fall in the far southeast corner of Wisconsin, including Racine and Kenosha counties, but that's partly due to lake effect snow combined with the snowstorm.
The southern tier of counties could see 2 to 6 inches of snow, then lesser amounts the farther north you go.
No weather alerts have been issued for the snowstorm just yet, but expect watches or warnings by Friday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Thursday should be quiet in Madison, with just a few flurries and a high of 31.
The storm could start producing snow here by Friday afternoon, continuing into Saturday morning. Friday's high should top out at 24.
The National Weather Service said snow could be blowing around early Saturday morning, thanks to 10 to 15 mph winds.
Once the storm moves east, frigid weather moves in.
Saturday's high is expected to be around 20, but the nighttime low could drop to 6, which would be the first single-digit temperature in Madison since last February.
Sunday is expected to be the coldest day so far this winter with the high only reaching 12, then another single-digit low is forecast Sunday night, dropping down to 4.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, there's a 50 percent chance for light snow, mainly after noon, with a high of 20.
Light snow could continue Monday night into Tuesday, with a high of 23 on Tuesday.
Look for partly sunny skies and 23 on Wednesday, then 26 and a chance for light snow next Thursday.
Wednesday's high of 33 was 7 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 52 for Jan. 16, set in 1933.
The low of 19 was 8 degrees above normal and 47 degrees above the record low of 28 below for the date, set in 1979.
No precipitation (rain and snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the January and 2019 total at 1.13 inches, 0.48 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 16 was 0.80 inches in 1870.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 3.23 inches of precipitation, 0.84 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 0.4 inches for the month, 6.3 inches below normal; 6.3 inches for winter, 13.9 inches below normal; and 9.7 inches for the snow season, 14.6 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Jan. 16 was 6.6 inches in 1994.