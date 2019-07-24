If you are planning a "stay-cation" in Madison this week, you couldn't have selected a better time, weather-wise.
The National Weather Service is looking at mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures every day through Saturday, with the best chance for rain coming Sunday night.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., sunny, high near 81.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 61.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 68.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 69.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 78.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
- Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 71.