NWS 7-24-19 afternoon
National Weather Service

If you are planning a "stay-cation" in Madison this week, you couldn't have selected a better time, weather-wise.

The National Weather Service is looking at mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures every day through Saturday, with the best chance for rain coming Sunday night.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Wednesday afternoon: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., sunny, high near 81.
  • Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 61.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 75.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 65.
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 79.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 68.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.
  • Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 69.
  • Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 78.
  • Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 68.
  • Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
  • Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 71.

