Madison sees first frost of season, more could be on the way

Madison officially saw its first frost of the season as the temperature tumbled to 31 at the Dane County Regional Airport at 6:53 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.

Southern Wisconsin will see continued chilly weather for the weekend, but warmer weather is on the way next week, according to forecasters.

A frost advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, and the Weather Service said patchy frost is possible again early Saturday and early Monday.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 50 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 38, Saturday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 51 and southeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.

The low overnight Saturday into Sunday should be around 39 with a 30% chance for showers, followed by a mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 53 and north winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow into late next week, with no chances for precipitation.