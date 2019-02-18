An all-day plowing operation on Madison's streets put the major routes into good shape Monday afternoon, but a snow emergency still is in effect Monday night so streets can be cleared where they weren't cleared Sunday night.
The Streets Division said neighborhood streets have been plowed and sanded (where needed), and snow removal operation were ongoing, with crews taking snow away from spots where piles are vision hazards, as well as taking snow from bus stops and school crosswalks.
"The salt routes are in good winter driving condition and should remain so through the evening commute and the Tuesday morning commute," according to an afternoon update.
"Neighborhood streets may still have slick spots, so roadway users must make good choices and remain alert, cautious and slow when traveling over snow-covered streets."
Crews will return to city streets at midnight for the second night of snow emergency plowing, getting snow off the streets on the even house-numbered sides of streets while vehicles park on the odd house-numbered sides of streets Monday night.
Those who don't face tickets and tows.
Following Sunday's record snowfall in Madison, it was bright and sunny on Monday and similar weather is forecast for Tuesday, but the next storm system is supposed to hit Wednesday, with 1 to 4 inches possible.
The day-to-day weather outlook in Madison:
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 6.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 25.
- Tuesday night: A 70 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 17. About an inch of snow is possible.
- Wednesday: A 90 percent chance of snow before 3 p.m., then possibly mixing with freezing rain, high near 32. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight, low around 21.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 31.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 12.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Friday night: A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 23.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 39.
- Saturday night: A 70 percent chance of rain and snow, low around 27.
- Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 36.