Madison police are looking to identify a man believed to have stolen wallets from women on three occasions over the past few months at Downtown businesses.

The most recent theft was on Friday at the Old Fashioned, 23 N. Pinckney St., when a woman from Kiel, in town for the Badgers football game, reported her wallet was stolen.

"The thief is using stolen credit cards to ring up purchases at area businesses," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

On Aug. 25, a Madison woman had her backpack stolen with her wallet inside while she was at Michelangelo's Coffee House, 114 State St., and on July 9 a Madison woman had her wallet stolen out of her bag while she was at Fair Trade Coffee House, 418 State St.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

Madison police have surveillance video images of the suspect and officers are trying to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.