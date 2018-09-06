...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY...
AT 1240 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE
ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER FLOWS
THROUGH THE ISTHMUS ON THE EAST SIDE OF MADISON. THIS IS DUE TO
FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA
THE TENNEY DAM, AND FROM THE RECORD HIGH LEVELS OF LAKE MONONA.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1.5 TO 2.0 INCHES OF RAIN THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MAY RESULT IN AN EXPANSION OF FLOODING AND MORE ROAD CLOSURES.
FLOOD WATERS ARE CURRENTLY AFFECTING SOME ROADS ON THE NEAR EAST
SIDE OF MADISON. EAST JOHNSON STREET IS CLOSED BETWEEN NORTH BALDWIN
STREET AND FORDHAM AVENUE. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS ONE LANE
CLOSED IN EACH DIRECTION. SECTIONS OF NEARBY STREETS ARE ALSO
CLOSED. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DON'T DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES ON FLOODED ROADS.
&&
This man is suspected of stealing three wallets on three different occasions in Downtown Madison.
Madison police are looking to identify a man believed to have stolen wallets from women on three occasions over the past few months at Downtown businesses.
The most recent theft was on Friday at the Old Fashioned, 23 N. Pinckney St., when a woman from Kiel, in town for the Badgers football game, reported her wallet was stolen.
"The thief is using stolen credit cards to ring up purchases at area businesses," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
On Aug. 25, a Madison woman had her backpack stolen with her wallet inside while she was at Michelangelo's Coffee House, 114 State St., and on July 9 a Madison woman had her wallet stolen out of her bag while she was at Fair Trade Coffee House, 418 State St.
Madison police have surveillance video images of the suspect and officers are trying to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
