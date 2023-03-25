Madison's snow plows will start clearing the streets at noon today.
The city is asking people to choose off-street parking if they can. About 150 pieces of equipment will be used to clear the snow, and the city said it could take more than 12 hours to clear all the streets because plows need to move more slowly in this deep, heavy snow.
The city has been salting main routes as necessary.
Photos: Remembering the monster blizzard of 1947 in Madison
View toward the Capitol
The view toward the Capitol from Monona Avenue (now Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) at Doty Street after a blizzard buried the area in 13.5 inches of snow on Jan. 30, 1947.
State Journal archives
Shoveling out cars
Dave Brown, left, and Bill Pedder shovel out cars parked on South Carroll Street on the Capitol Square, charging $1.50 and up, Jan. 30, 1947. Photo by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 45726
Car snowed under
Robert Ernst, 207 W. Washington Ave., an airport weather communications employee, tries to shovel his car out of a snow drift Jan. 30, 1947. Photo by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 45728
Heavy blanket of snow
Heavy snow blankets cars in a parking lot at West Washington Avenue and Fairchild Street the morning after a snowstorm Jan. 30, 1947. Photo by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 45729
Looking west on West Doty Street
Looking west along the first block of West Doty Street on Jan. 30, 1947. Photo by State Journal photographer Arthur Vinje.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 45731
State Journal front page Jan. 30, 1947
Wisconsin State Journal front page from Jan. 30, 1947.
