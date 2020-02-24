Madison out of bullseye as big snowstorm shifts south, but shift back is possible, forecasters warn

Next 12 Hours
On Sunday afternoon, as a beautiful late winter weekend was winding down, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for southern Wisconsin that included the Madison area, warning of possible snow totals of 7 to 12 inches with winds of 35 miles per hour Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
Madison area residents who went to bed filled with dread on Sunday night woke up Monday morning to the pleasant surprise that the winter storm watch now was in effect only for the counties of Rock, Walworth, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha, as well as northern Illinois, from noon Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Madison area still is going to see snow, but it’s no longer in the bullseye as the track of the big storm shifted south, meteorologist J.J. Wood of the Weather Service office in Sullivan told the State Journal on Monday morning.
However, “it’s possible it could shift back," Wood added. "It’s been jumping around the last couple of days.”
Wood asked people to keep up with forecasts in case there is more change.
Currently, Madison is expected to get 2 to 4 inches, “but there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty what the amounts are going to be, especially away from southeast Wisconsin.”
Possible snow total predictions from the Weather Service include 5 to 10 inches for Racine; 4 to 11 inches for Janesville; 3 to 6 inches in Dubuque, Iowa; 6 to 12 inches in Rockford, Illinois; 3 to 7 inches in Chicago; and zero for La Crosse, Eau Claire, and Green Bay.
The big snow actually comes from the two storm systems joining together on Tuesday, AccuWeather said.
The degree to which the storms phase together will play a major role in determining how much snow could fall across the Midwest from Tuesday through Thursday, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the main show area.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 39 and light and variable winds becoming northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
There’s a 20% chance for snow overnight after 3 a.m., as the low falls to around 30.
The chances for snow rise to 50% Tuesday and 70% Tuesday night and Wednesday, with possible totals of 1 to 2 inches Tuesday night and less than a half-inch Wednesday.
The highs should be near 33 Tuesday and 29 Wednesday, sandwiching a low around 24, with northeast and then winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph.
The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather after the storm moves out, with no chances for precipitation through the weekend.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, and sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 24, 24, 28 and 35, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 13, 8, 7 and 12.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison snow developing Tuesday afternoon, continuing overnight and ending Wednesday morning, with no totals provided; the just a few possible flurries Friday.
Tsaparis said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday and Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 37, 32, 27, 24, 23, 27 and 34, and overnight lows around 26, 22, 11, 5, 5, 13 and 22.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 49 at 2:28 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal high and 9 degrees below the record high of 58 for Feb. 23, set in 1984.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 31 at 4:55 a.m., 13 degrees above the normal low and 51 degrees above the record low of 20 below for Feb. 23, set in 1873 and 1889.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.94 inches, 0.21 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 4.2 inches, 0.08 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 23 is 1.15 inches in 1977.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s February total stayed at 13.3 inches, 4.4 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 0.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 11.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 23 is 11.6 inches in 1994.
Madison’s official snow depth is 10 inches.
