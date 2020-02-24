Madison out of bullseye as big snowstorm shifts south, but shift back is possible, forecasters warn

On Sunday afternoon, as a beautiful late winter weekend was winding down, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for southern Wisconsin that included the Madison area, warning of possible snow totals of 7 to 12 inches with winds of 35 miles per hour Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Madison area residents who went to bed filled with dread on Sunday night woke up Monday morning to the pleasant surprise that the winter storm watch now was in effect only for the counties of Rock, Walworth, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha, as well as northern Illinois, from noon Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Madison area still is going to see snow, but it’s no longer in the bullseye as the track of the big storm shifted south, meteorologist J.J. Wood of the Weather Service office in Sullivan told the State Journal on Monday morning.

However, “it’s possible it could shift back," Wood added. "It’s been jumping around the last couple of days.”

Wood asked people to keep up with forecasts in case there is more change.

Currently, Madison is expected to get 2 to 4 inches, “but there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty what the amounts are going to be, especially away from southeast Wisconsin.”