Madison drivers should expect some snow-covered roads Monday morning
alert top story

Madison drivers should expect some snow-covered roads Monday morning

Winter Weather Madison 3

A pedestrian and cars traverse Wisconsin Avenue after a snowfall in Madison in 2018. The city says Saturday's snowstorm has not yet been fully cleared from city streets. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Some of Madison's streets will still be covered with snow for the Monday morning commute, the city said Sunday. 

"This includes the main thoroughfares of the city that are typically salted," the city's Streets Division said. "You may encounter slippery areas." 

The city said cold temperatures interfered with its ability to effectively clear the streets. When it's below 20 degrees, the amount of salt that the Streets Division uses doesn't work, so it uses sand instead to provide traction. 

Using too much road salt has a negative impact on the environment and the Madison's water, so the city said it makes sure it is "being cautious on when salt is applied and how much is deployed." 

Sun and a fresh dose of salt Sunday cleared many roadways, but many areas, particularly those shaded by buildings to trees, are still covered with snow, the city said. Roads should be more clear by Monday night. 

The city said drivers should be careful going through Madison in the morning. 

"Remain patient, drive slow, and stay alert in case you encounter any slippery areas," the city said. 

