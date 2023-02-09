Madison declared a snow emergency Thursday and will start plowing residential streets at 3 p.m. after several inches of wet snow fell throughout the day.

Plowing can take 12-14 hours, the Streets Division said in a news release, but all city roadways are likely to have been plowed at least once by 5 a.m. Friday.

Streets Division crews have been plowing and applying salt to major routes since the rain and snow began Thursday morning, the city said.

People with no other choice but to park on the street overnight will need to follow alternate-side parking rules citywide, meaning vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street Thursday night into Friday and the odd-numbered side of the street Friday night into Saturday.

The city urges residents to keep their trash and recycling carts out of the street to allow plows to clear snow, although collection was halted at mid-morning Thursday so those city drivers could switch to plowing operations. Streets Division drop-off sites also closed at 11 a.m. to free up more staff to help with the snow.

