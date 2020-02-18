Madison declares snow emergency through 7 a.m. Wednesday

Madison has declared in a snow emergency overnight through 7 a.m. Wednesday for the entire city, including the Snow Emergency Zone.

The city asked residents to park off-street parking, and if they can’t or don’t, they must follow alternate side parking rules or be subject to ticketing and towing. Additional information about winter parking can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/winter.

Citywide plowing operations began overnight Monday into Tuesday and are expected to conclude Tuesday afternoon, with the effort going slower than many storms due to the heaviness of the wet, dense snow.

Starting at midnight, plows will be out in the Snow Emergency Zone to plow out areas not blocked by parked cars.

Crews also will work on plowing back other areas where obstructions prevented curb-to-curb plowing. And sand will be spread on hills, curves, and intersections to assist with traction.

Officially, 5.2 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, just shy of the record 5.4 inches for Feb. 17 that fell last year. The snow boosted Madison’s February total to 13.3 inches, 6.6 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 13.5 inches above normal.