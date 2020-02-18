Madison declares snow emergency through 7 a.m. Wednesday

Next 12 Hours
Madison has declared in a snow emergency overnight through 7 a.m. Wednesday for the entire city, including the Snow Emergency Zone.
The city asked residents to park off-street parking, and if they can’t or don’t, they must follow alternate side parking rules or be subject to ticketing and towing. Additional information about winter parking can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/winter.
Citywide plowing operations began overnight Monday into Tuesday and are expected to conclude Tuesday afternoon, with the effort going slower than many storms due to the heaviness of the wet, dense snow.
Starting at midnight, plows will be out in the Snow Emergency Zone to plow out areas not blocked by parked cars.
Crews also will work on plowing back other areas where obstructions prevented curb-to-curb plowing. And sand will be spread on hills, curves, and intersections to assist with traction.
Officially, 5.2 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, just shy of the record 5.4 inches for Feb. 17 that fell last year. The snow boosted Madison’s February total to 13.3 inches, 6.6 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 13.5 inches above normal.
Snow-weary residents can take heart that the forecast is for quiet weather into early next, week with a quick cold snap before a much warmer weekend.
Be prepared: Cold weather safety tips
Bundle up and wear layers
Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat.
Don’t forget furry friends
Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure that they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
Remember the 3 feet rule for space heaters
If you are using a space heater, place it on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away — things such as paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs. Turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed.
Practice fireplace safety
If you are using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs. Make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.
Protect water pipes
Run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent water pipes from freezing. Open the kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Keep the garage doors closed if there are water lines in the garage.
Keep thermostat at same temperature
Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night. Your heating bill may be a little higher, but you could avoid a more costly repair job if your pipes freeze and burst.
The kitchen is for cooking
Never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
Use generators outside
Never operate a generator inside a home, including in the basement or garage. Don’t hook a generator up to the home’s wiring. The safest thing to do is to connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator.