Madison declares snow emergency in effect until Tuesday

The city of Madison has declared a snow emergency Sunday that will remain in effect until at least 7 a.m. Tuesday, the city said.

City-wide plowing operations will start at 10 p.m. Sunday, and alternate side parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Madison area beginning Sunday night.

All Madison residents should try to park their vehicles off the street from Sunday night until Tuesday. Vehicles parked in the Snow Emergency Zone overnight may be ticketed and towed if they do not follow alternate side parking rules.

Residents who have to park on the street Sunday night into Monday morning must park their vehicles on the even house-numbered side of the street from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Vehicles parked on the street Monday night into Tuesday morning should be on the odd house-numbered side of the street from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Violators may be given a $60 fine and be towed.

