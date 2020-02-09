Madison declares snow emergency in effect until Tuesday

Next 12 Hours
The city of Madison has declared a snow emergency Sunday that will remain in effect until at least 7 a.m. Tuesday, the city said.
City-wide plowing operations will start at 10 p.m. Sunday, and alternate side parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Madison area beginning Sunday night.
All Madison residents should try to park their vehicles off the street from Sunday night until Tuesday. Vehicles parked in the Snow Emergency Zone overnight may be ticketed and towed if they do not follow alternate side parking rules.
Residents who have to park on the street Sunday night into Monday morning must park their vehicles on the even house-numbered side of the street from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Vehicles parked on the street Monday night into Tuesday morning should be on the odd house-numbered side of the street from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Violators may be given a $60 fine and be towed.
All daytime and signed parking signs and restrictions will still be enforced, the city said, along with all metered parking in lots and ramps. Madison parking ramps can be used for free from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. during snow emergencies. Vehicles left in city ramps longer than 48 hours may be ticketed and towed.
The city said plowing takes 12 to 16 hours to complete with about 150 pieces of equipment for Madison's almost 1,800 miles of traffic lanes needing to be plowed.
Drivers should give plowing trucks plenty of space, the city said, and should expect slippery roads tonight with a low around 11 into Monday. Plowing operations may not be complete by the time the morning commute rolls out, so the city asks commuters plan for extra travel time.
Streets Division crews started plowing certain routes, like roads closer to schools and hospitals, and treating them with salt and sand early Sunday morning. The city said all Madison streets are plowed when three or more inches of snow have accumulated.
The city will continue to monitor the roads and weather, and clean-up operating will continue throughout Monday into Tuesday morning.