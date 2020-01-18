Madison declares snow emergency, bitter cold with strong winds to follow potent storm

The city of Madison has declared a snow emergency following a potent storm that dumped several inches of snow across the area.

Alternate side parking rules will be enforced throughout the entire city during the overnight hours.

Crews have begun plowing city streets and will continue throughout the day and into the night. The city is asking people not to park on streets while they are being cleared. It typically takes 12 to 16 hours to plow all city streets.

Commuting through the city on Saturday will be difficult, with winds expected to increase throughout the day, meaning outlying areas may experience blowing and drifting snow.

Though the snowfall is over, it's not the end of the harsh weather, as wind chill values are set to plunge in the wake of the storm, according to forecasters.

The city is recommending homeowners shovel the sidewalks and driveways before snow freezes in place.

Officially, 4.7 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 snow total to 11.4 inches, 4.3 inches above normal.

The heaviest snow had moved out of south-central Wisconsin by midnight.