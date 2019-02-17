Another winter storm has forced Madison officials to declare a snow emergency after several more inches covered the area Sunday.
Officials declared the city’s fourth snow emergency of the year after nearly 4 inches fell in Madison.
About another half-inch was expected through midnight, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Marquardt. But up to another inch was possible in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Stoughton, Janesville and Beloit also declared snow emergencies Sunday.
Madison’s snow emergency began Sunday night and will last until at least 7 a.m. Tuesday, said Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
Those parked on city streets will have to ensure their vehicles are on the even-numbered house or building side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday — and on the opposite side Tuesday — to avoid a $60 fine or having their vehicles towed.
All other daytime parking restrictions will be enforced on Monday, according to city officials.
In addition to frustrating some residents who rely on street parking, the snow will probably slow down Monday morning traffic, with plows likely to still be out on the roads, he said.
“Plan for a slow Monday morning commute and please make good choices by being patient and alert,” Romines said. “And, as always, those on the roads may encounter plowing equipment ... so please give them plenty of space so they can do their work safely.”
Residents also should expect to encounter temporary snow piles on side streets, snow-covered driveway aprons and crosswalks, he said. Streets will likely still be slippery Monday morning.
Crews started plowing main streets and spreading sand and salt at 5 a.m. Sunday.
Once the snow moves through, crews will begin plowing all streets in Madison, Romines said. It should take 14 to 16 hours to completely push the snow off all city streets.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Dane County Regional Airport saw 3.8 inches of new snow.
After a slow start to winter, the snowfall through Sunday evening brought Madison’s total for the season to 44.8 inches, 7.6 inches above normal, according to the weather service.
“The interesting thing is we were way below (average) until January,” Marquardt said. “We went from being much below average to all of a sudden catching up.”
Madison called its first snow emergency of the winter on Jan. 22.
More information on snow emergencies in Madison is available online at cityofmadison.com/residents/winter.