With thick layers of ice and snow still plaguing curbs and gutters in Madison, city officials are asking for residents' help in clearing thousands of storm sewer inlets before rain comes Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 30s on Saturday as well, hastening the spring melt and adding more water to the rain.

The city has about 20,000 storm drain inlets. Many were opened two weeks ago when similar weather conditions hit the city, but city crews weren't able to get to every drain.

"We still need the help of residents so water can reach those storm drains," said Madison Mayor Paul Soglin on Friday. "Let's work together to make a concerted effort to help city staff and clear the storm drain inlets in your neighborhood."

If water floods streets this weekend, call Engineering Operations, 266-4430, so crews can be dispatched.

The National Weather Service forecast is looking at a slight chance of snow Saturday morning in Madison, then turning to rain for the rest of the day into the night.

No rainfall total was forecast.

Rain will turn to snow and maybe freezing rain overnight into Sunday, but the precipitation should end in the morning, with skies turning sunny.

The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:

Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.

Saturday: A 100 percent chance of precipitation, little or no snow accumulation expected, winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday night: A 100 percent chance of precipitation, rain and snow before 4 a.m., rain to 5 a.m., low around 31. Little or no ice or snow accumulation. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny, high near 36. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 17.

Monday: Sunny, high near 33.

Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 13.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.

Tuesday night: A 60 percent chance of precipitation, rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., snow after 9 p.m., low around 30.

Wednesday: An 80 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 47.

Wednesday night: An 80 percent chance of rain, low around 35.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 45.