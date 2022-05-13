Madison breaks temperature records for 4th day in a row during historic heat wave

Madison broke temperature records for the fourth day in a row Friday during a historic heat wave that is expected to finally subside this weekend.

Two more temperature records were set Friday, bringing the total number of record highs set in the last four days up to eight. It's the earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days, according to the National Weather Service.

The only comparable May heat wave was May 26-29 in 2018.

"It’s pretty extraordinary," said National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Miller.

Friday saw a high of 91 degrees in Madison, according to preliminary National Weather Service data. That breaks the previous record of 88 degrees, which had been set on May 13, 1977.

The low temperature Friday in Madison was 71 degrees, the warmest ever recorded, according to preliminary weather service data. That shatters the prior record of 63 degrees from 1896 — nearly 130 years ago.

On Thursday, the low temperature in Madison was 73 degrees, also the warmest ever recorded for May 12. The previous record of 68 had stood for more than 140 years, since 1879.

Thursday’s high of 94 degrees broke a record set in 1991.

Tuesday’s high of 90 and low of 68 broke records set in 1993 and 1896, respectively, according to the weather service. Wednesday’s heat broke records as well, with a high of 91 and a low of 70 beating out previous records from 2011 and 1881.

Residents should be able to count on a break from the torrid temperatures on Saturday when the weather service expects a high of 81 degrees in Madison. Clouds are expected to clear into sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to drop Sunday. A high of 71 degrees is predicted for Madison, with a 30% change for showers, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures will also cool back down, with a low of 56 degrees predicted for Saturday night and a low of 51 degrees for Sunday night.

