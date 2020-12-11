Madison area in snowstorm bullseye. See how much may fall and when

The storm system already brought much-needed rain and mountain snow over extremely parched parts of the Southwest, and after hitting Wisconsin as it moves through the central U.S., will dump heavy snow in parts of Ontario and Quebec in Canada on Saturday and Sunday, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 90% chance for precipitation in the form of rain and snow before 1 p.m., rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then rain and snow after 3 p.m., with little to no snow accumulation expected, a high near 38 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.

About an inch of snow is possible overnight as the low falls to around 33, then 1 to 2 inches s possible Saturday, and less than a half-inch Saturday night before the storm moves out.

Look for a steady overnight low and high Saturday near 33, and a low Saturday night around 21, northeast winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 25 mph Friday night, northeast winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph Saturday, and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph Saturday night.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow into the middle of next week.