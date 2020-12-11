Madison area in snowstorm bullseye. See how much may fall and when

Next 12 Hours
After a nearly snowless snow season in southern Wisconsin, the first storm system of December will deliver wet, heavy snow to the area Friday into Saturday, with the Madison area in the bullseye, according to forecasters.
The main swath of 2 to 5 inches of snow will cut through Wisconsin from the far southwest corner through Madison to Sheboygan, according to the National Weather Service.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at zero, 4.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 6 inches below normal.
Counties under a winter weather advisory from midnight to 6 p.m. Saturday include Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Columbia, Green, Dodge, Jefferson and Rock.
The wet, heavy snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon to night and continue through Saturday afternoon, peaking Saturday morning, meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.
Lesser totals are expected in southeastern Wisconsin where more rain and a rain/snow mix are expected, and a change to snow not expected until late Saturday morning.
North winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour may result in patchy areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Strong onshore winds and high waves will bring a risk for significant lakeshore flooding to the Lake Michigan shoreline from later Friday night into Saturday, and a lakeshore flood warning is in effect. The Weather Service said.
The storm system already brought much-needed rain and mountain snow over extremely parched parts of the Southwest, and after hitting Wisconsin as it moves through the central U.S., will dump heavy snow in parts of Ontario and Quebec in Canada on Saturday and Sunday, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 90% chance for precipitation in the form of rain and snow before 1 p.m., rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then rain and snow after 3 p.m., with little to no snow accumulation expected, a high near 38 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.
About an inch of snow is possible overnight as the low falls to around 33, then 1 to 2 inches s possible Saturday, and less than a half-inch Saturday night before the storm moves out.
Look for a steady overnight low and high Saturday near 33, and a low Saturday night around 21, northeast winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 25 mph Friday night, northeast winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph Saturday, and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph Saturday night.
The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow into the middle of next week.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 31, 29, 30, 29 and 33, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 20, 18, 20 and 19.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts a likely rain/snow mix Friday afternoon, changing to all snow at night, light snow Saturday morning, and possible flurries Tuesday.
Noel said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 38, 33, 31, 31, 32, 32 and 33, and overnight lows around 31, 20, 17, 22, 21 and 23.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 52 at 2:16 p.m., 20 degrees above the normal high and 4 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 10, set in 2015.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 23 at 6:43 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 39 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 10, set in 1919.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.7 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.79 inches of precipitation, 4.35 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 10 is 1.34 inches, set in 1970.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 10 is 12.7 inches, set in 1970.
Photos: Remembering the record-setting blizzard of December 2012
