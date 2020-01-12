Madison area escapes brunt of storm, but more snow expected for Wisconsin Sunday night, Monday night

In Madison on Sunday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 27 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, snow will fall, mainly before 4 a.m., and possible totaling 1 to 2 inches as the low falls to around 25.

Monday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

There’s a 70% chance for snow overnight Monday into Tuesday, mixing with rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., turning to all rain after 4 a.m., with less than half an inch of snow possible as the low falls to around 32.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20% Tuesday in the form of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then rain between 10 a.m. and noon; 40% for snow Wednesday; 20% for snow Wednesday night before midnight; 30% for snow after midnight Thursday night; 70% for rain and snow Friday; 80% for rain and snow Friday night; and 40% for snow Saturday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, with highs near 39, 32, 24, 36 and 31, and lows Tuesday night through Friday night around 19, 12, 13 and 21.