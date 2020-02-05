Madison area dodging snowstorm that will hit southeastern Wisconsin

The Madison area will dodge a snowstorm that will deliver a few inches of snow to southeastern Wisconsin and even more to the Chicago area, according to forecasters.

The long-tracking winter storm could deliver the most substantial snow of the season across portions of the central U.S., including cities like Chicago, as it impacts a 1,500-mile corridor, AccuWeather said.

Salt Lake City International Airport saw 8.6 inches on Monday and Oklahoma City already saw its biggest snowfall of the year with at least 3 inches having fallen as of daybreak Wednesday, while winter storm warnings remained in effect from West Texas to western Illinois early Wednesday.

Major cities that include Oklahoma City, Chicago, Detroit and Columbia, Missouri, are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some locales possibly seeing 10 inches, AccuWeather said.

Chicago has seen just three snow events of 3 inches or more this season: 3.4 inches on Halloween and again on Nov. 11, and 3.1 inches on Jan. 17.