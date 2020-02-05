Madison area dodging snowstorm that will hit southeastern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
The Madison area will dodge a snowstorm that will deliver a few inches of snow to southeastern Wisconsin and even more to the Chicago area, according to forecasters.
The long-tracking winter storm could deliver the most substantial snow of the season across portions of the central U.S., including cities like Chicago, as it impacts a 1,500-mile corridor, AccuWeather said.
Salt Lake City International Airport saw 8.6 inches on Monday and Oklahoma City already saw its biggest snowfall of the year with at least 3 inches having fallen as of daybreak Wednesday, while winter storm warnings remained in effect from West Texas to western Illinois early Wednesday.
Major cities that include Oklahoma City, Chicago, Detroit and Columbia, Missouri, are expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some locales possibly seeing 10 inches, AccuWeather said.
Chicago has seen just three snow events of 3 inches or more this season: 3.4 inches on Halloween and again on Nov. 11, and 3.1 inches on Jan. 17.
The National Weather Service said light snow will develop over southeast Wisconsin after midnight and continue into Thursday morning, ending during the afternoon with 1 to 3 inches forecast. The highest amounts will over eastern Kenosha, eastern Racine, and southeast Milwaukee counties due to lake enhancement.
Madison has just a 20 percent chance for seeing snow late Wednesday night through 9 a.m. Thursday, the Weather Service said, while 27 Storm Track predicts the snow to stay southeast of Madison.
Look for cloudy skies with a high near 26 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour on Wednesday.
After an overnight low around 21, Thursday should see cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31 and north winds around 5 mph.
After a low Thursday night into Friday around 14, Friday’s forecast features cloudy skies, a high near 31 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow Friday night, mainly before midnight; a 20% chance for snow Saturday, before noon; a 50% chance for snow Sunday; and a 30% chance for snow Sunday night, mainly before midnight.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 32, 35, 35 and 34, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 22, 21, 26 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison a few flurries Friday evening into Saturday, possible light snow possible Sunday, and a chance for snow Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 27, 29, 31, 30, 33, 32 and 32, and overnight lows around 19, 15, 20, 19, 19 and 18.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 33 at 1:03 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 55 for Feb. 4, set in 1890.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 20 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 43 degrees above the record low of 23 below for Feb. 4, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s February total at zero, 0.17 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.12 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 1.74 inches, 0.34 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 4 is 1.47 inches in 1986.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s February total stayed at zero, 1.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.7 inches, 6.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.4 inches, 5.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 4 is 6 inches in 1903.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
