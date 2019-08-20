There’s a low chance for isolated thunderstorms later Tuesday for south-central Wisconsin, but any that form could be strong, according to forecasters.
A few storms also are possible Tuesday morning, but after Tuesday, thunderstorm chances don’t return until late in the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 20 percent chance for showers and storms after 9 a.m., with some patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 82 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 miles per hour in the morning.
The 20 percent chance for showers and storms continues overnight after 3 a.m., with patchy fog after 4 a.m. and a low around 66.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 55, Thursday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and calm wind becoming northeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chances for showers and storms return at 30 percent Sunday night and 40 percent Monday.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 74, 76, 78 and 82, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 54, 52, 57 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts some Tuesday morning showers and thundershowers mainly south and west of Madison, a possible few late day and isolated evening storms, then dry weather at least until there could be a few possible late day and night storms on Monday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 83 at 4:25 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 97 for Aug. 19, set in 1983.
Monday’s low in Madison was 60 at 5:43 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 19, set in 1981.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.49 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.42 inches, 2.01 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.23 inches, 5.99 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 19 is 2.74 inches in 2016.