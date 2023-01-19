Little snow, but 'special circumstances' prompt Madison to plow neighborhoods

“Special circumstances” will result in off-policy plowing operations in the wake of the storm that hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday, the city of Madison said.

Streets Division crews will be plowing just the drive lanes of neighborhood streets where needed, although residential streets by policy only are plowed when 3 inches or more of snow falls, which wasn’t the case with this storm.

While forecasts generally called for 2 to 4 inches of snow in Madison, the city received just 1.9 inches, the National Weather Service said.

More fell to the north and less to the south, with Berlin getting 3.6 inches and Wisconsin Dells 2.8 inches, under forecasts of 5-8 inches, while Janesville got just a tenth of an inch.

“The snowfall was under what we expected for locations west of Sheboygan and north of Madison,” the Weather Service said on Twitter. “Temperatures remained a bit too mild.”

The city said in a statement that it will not be a full curb-to-curb plowing, as happens when 3 inches or more falls, and snow will be left in parking areas along neighborhood streets.

The “special circumstances” created by the storm included very moisture-laden and dense snow that is leading to “exceptionally slushy and sloppy roads” in neighborhood areas as people drive on them.

Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight and stay cold for some time, which could freeze the slush into place, creating lumpy and rutted roads that could last for weeks, the city said.

The city cautioned that there is a possibility for more snow overnight, which could cause plow crews to switch to treating salt routes. In addition, temperatures could drop before crews have a chance to plow out all drive lanes.

“In other words, while crews will do our best to plow out the centers of each street in Madison, other factors may prevent every street from receiving this treatment,” the city said.

This is a non-standard response to unique weather conditions done so to prevent the inconvenience of frozen and bumpy travel through neighborhood streets in the days ahead. The snow and road conditions are not such that require the full curb-to-curb city wide plowing operation that follows significant winter storms.

Streets Division staff will continue to monitor the roads and the weather. Additional updates will be provides as operations adjust.