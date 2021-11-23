Like most of the country, southern Wisconsin to enjoy tranquil weather for Thanksgiving travel

Next 12 Hours
Like most of the country, southern Wisconsin will enjoy tranquil weather for Thanksgiving travel, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service offers no chances for precipitation over the next week, while 27 Storm Track chief meteorologist John Zeigler said there are just chances for flurries Thursday and Friday and light snow later Saturday into Saturday night.
Much of the nation is forecast to have calm weather heading into Thanksgiving, though the weather for the trip home may be a different story, AccuWeather said.
Winds could lead to minor to moderate airline delays at Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Detroit and Cleveland, while a storm system could bring locally heavy rain and travel delays across southern and eastern Texas and to Mississippi on Thanksgiving.
After the holiday, the weather in the northeastern and northwestern corners of the lower 48 states could be troublesome for the holiday trip home over the weekend, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 44 and south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 37, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 30, the Thanksgiving forecast features mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 31, 39, 39 and 42, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night 16, 23, 26 and 26.
27 Storm Track’s Zeigler said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 45, 52, 35, 32, 38, 38 and 40, overnight lows around 35, 30, 13, 22, 26 and 25.
Monday’s high in Madison was 32 at 3:51 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 22, set in 1913 and 2010.
Monday’s low in Madison was 18 at 6:59 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of zero for Nov. 22, set in 1929.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.35 inches, 1.32 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.53 inches of precipitation, 3.34 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.12 inches of precipitation, 13.83 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 22 is 1.2 inches in 1963.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s November total stayed at 0.4 inches, 1.2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.4 inches, 1.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 22 is 4.3 inches in 1909.