Southern Wisconsin could see anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow on Wednesday, with a strong warming trend to follow, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said the Madison area could see scattered snow showers on Wednesday, mainly before 2 p.m., while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said there could be up to a half-inch to an inch of snow north of Dane County, and a dusting to half-inch south of Dane County.
Madison on Wednesday should see cloudy skies, a high near 27 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 17, Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 34 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 26, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 40 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said the next chances for precipitation are 30 percent Sunday night in the form of rain before 9 p.m., then rain and snow; 50 percent Monday and Monday night, in the form of rain and snow; 30 percent on Tuesday, in the form of rain and snow.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, cloudy Monday and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 44, 40, 42 and 38, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 28, 28, 34 and 30.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts quiet and warmer weather after Wednesday’s snow; light mixed precipitation possible Sunday night; light rain, possibly mixing with snow on Monday; and light snow Monday night.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, cloudy Monday, increasing sunshine Tuesday, and mostly sunny next Wednesday, with highs near 25, 34, 39, 43, 39, 38, 35 and 38, and overnight lows around 16, 25, 27, 27, 34, 30, 20
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 30 at 12:01 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 24 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 1, set in 1897.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 19 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 35 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Jan. 1, set in 1887.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2019 total at a trace, 0.04 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.1 inches, 0.32 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 1 is 1.8 inches, set in 1892.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s January and 2019 snow total at 0.4 inches, 0.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 5.9 inches, 8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9.3 inches, 8.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 1 is 8.3 inches, set in 1942.
Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.