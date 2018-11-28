Area motorists might encounter a few slippery roads Thursday morning because of light snow expected to move through southern Wisconsin overnight, but snowfall should only total less than an inch.
The National Weather Service said snow should arrive in Madison after 9 p.m. and should wrap up by 7 a.m. Thursday.
A more prominent weather maker is expected this weekend, with mixed precipitation, including rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow starting early Saturday morning.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Snow, mainly after 9 p.m., low around 26.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 2 a.m., high near 35.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 29.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 40.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of sleet before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of rain after 5 a.m., low around 31.
- Saturday: A 90 percent chance of rain, mainly after 7 a.m., high near 41. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Saturday night: A 90 percent chance of rain before 4 a.m., then rain and snow, low around 34. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected.
- Sunday; A 50 percent chance of snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow between 10 a.m. and noon, then rain after noon, high near 39.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m., low around 29.
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, high near 34.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow, low around 26.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow, high near 30.