Light snow, freezing drizzle possible in advance of a hint of spring to open February for south-central Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Light snow and freezing drizzle are possible in advance of a first hint of spring to open February across south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 30 and light and variable winds becoming south winds at 5 to 10 mile per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for snow between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. as the low falls to around 23.
Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow after 7 a.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 33 and south winds around 5 mph.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 30% chance for snow, mixing with freezing drizzle after 11 p.m., then gradually ending as the low falls to around 27.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% for rain and snow Monday night, 30% for snow Tuesday, and 20% for snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 35, 44, 38, 29 and 26, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 26, 27, 25 and 12.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible few flurries overnight, a few flurries or a little light snow later Friday into Friday night, and possible snow Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs Thursday through Wednesday should be near 29, 33, 37, 46, 37, 28 and 24, and overnight lows around 22, 28, 28, 23, 26 and 8.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 26 at 10:25 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 29, set in 2013.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 23 at 9:46 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 49 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 29, set in 1951.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 1.73 inches, 0.58 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.25 inches, 0.36 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 29 is 1.84 inches, set in 2013.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s January and 2020 snow total stayed at 18.7 inches, 6.7 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.6 inches, 3.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.3 inches, 7.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 29 is 9.1 inches, set in 1909.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
Photos: A look back at the frigid 'polar vortex' of 2014