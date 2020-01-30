Light snow, freezing drizzle possible in advance of a hint of spring to open February for south-central Wisconsin

Light snow and freezing drizzle are possible in advance of a first hint of spring to open February across south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 30 and light and variable winds becoming south winds at 5 to 10 mile per hour in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for snow between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. as the low falls to around 23.

Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow after 7 a.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 33 and south winds around 5 mph.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s a 30% chance for snow, mixing with freezing drizzle after 11 p.m., then gradually ending as the low falls to around 27.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% for rain and snow Monday night, 30% for snow Tuesday, and 20% for snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 35, 44, 38, 29 and 26, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 26, 27, 25 and 12.