Light snow could make for slippery conditions for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, before temperatures ride a bit of a rollercoaster, according to forecasters.

Snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is expected on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 50% chance for flurries through 10 a.m., then snow after 10 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 24 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow before 9 p.m., then flurries between 9 and 10 p.m., as the low falls to around 7.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow until chances for snow return at 30% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, 40% Sunday night and 20% Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday through Saturday, cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 32, 34, 19, 18, 28 and 29, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 26, 14, 1 below, 12 and 20.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty, light snow later on Tuesday accumulating to less than an inch, a possible few flurries Friday, possible light snow Saturday night, possible light snow Sunday, and a possible mix Monday.