Next 12 Hours
Light snow could make for slippery conditions for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, before temperatures ride a bit of a rollercoaster, according to forecasters.
Snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is expected on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 50% chance for flurries through 10 a.m., then snow after 10 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 24 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow before 9 p.m., then flurries between 9 and 10 p.m., as the low falls to around 7.
The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow until chances for snow return at 30% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, 40% Sunday night and 20% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday through Saturday, cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 32, 34, 19, 18, 28 and 29, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 26, 14, 1 below, 12 and 20.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty, light snow later on Tuesday accumulating to less than an inch, a possible few flurries Friday, possible light snow Saturday night, possible light snow Sunday, and a possible mix Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 24, 31, 33, 20, 18, 28 and 31, and overnight lows around 7, 25, 14, 1, 14 and 22.
The latest Weather Service forecast for the NFC title game in Green Bay on Sunday is a high near 28 and a chance for snow.
Monday’s high in Madison was 28 at 12:37 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 18, set in 1996.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 18 at 8:36 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 45 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 18, set in 1994.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2021 total at 0.39 inches, 0.33 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.52 inches, 0.94 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 18 is 0.8 inches, set in 1996.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s January and 2021 snow total at 4.1 inches, 3.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 17.6 inches, 3.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 19.9 inches, 5.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 18 is 5.8 inches, set in 1936.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
