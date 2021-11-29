Light snow could accumulate northeast of Madison on Monday, warm-up to follow for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Light snow could accumulate northeast of the Madison area on Monday, before a strong warming trend could have highs pushing 50 by the middle of this week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The light snow expected Monday afternoon and evening could bring accumulations of under an inch primarily across east-central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
The snow will come from another Alberta Clipper system sliding from the upper Midwest into the Great Lakes, AccuWeather said.
Much like the Alberta Clipper from the weekend, the heaviest and steadiest snow is likely to fall from Wisconsin across Michigan, before the system meets drier and milder air farther east.
The warming trend that will follow could see some daily high-temperature records challenged from southern Alberta to parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri, AccuWeather said.
Later this week, however, a big change could be on the way, with the potential for a big push of Arctic air to replace the warmth by this weekend, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for rain showers and snow before 1 p.m., then sprinkles between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 41 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 29, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 42 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 28, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain showers between 10 a.m. and noon, with partly sunny skies, a high near 49 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow showers Saturday night and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 49, 46, 37 and 39, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 39, 33, 26 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible light rain/snow mix through early afternoon Monday, mainly north and east of Madison; isolated rain showers possible Wednesday; a chance for a light mix Thursday night into Friday; and a chance for light snow Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 40, 44, 47, 48, 42, 38 and 35, and overnight lows around 27, 27, 40, 30, 29 and 24.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 39 at 1:41 p.m., the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 62 for Nov. 28, set in 1998.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 18 at 10:42 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 14 below for Nov. 28, set in 1887.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.36 inches, 1.72 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 4.54 inches of precipitation, 3.74 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.13 inches of precipitation, 14.23 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 28 is 1.02 inches in 1987.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s November total stayed at 0.6 inches, 2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 2.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 28 is 2.5 inches in 1886.