Light snow could accompany extended cold stretch for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Some light snow could fall at times as southern Wisconsin’s extended cold stretch continues into late January, according to forecasters.
After a morning in which wind chill values plunged to 20 below to 25 below, it will remain cold, but lighter winds overnight limit wind chills to the single digits to teens below zero, the National Weather Service said.
A series of quick-moving systems may bring rounds of light snow to the area Saturday into Monday, but no significant accumulation is expected.
In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 10 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chills of 5 below to 15 below.
After an overnight low around 7 below, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 15 and wind chills of 5 below to 15 below.
The Weather Service said chances for snow are 20% Friday night after midnight until before noon Saturday, 50% Saturday night after midnight, 30% Sunday night after midnight, 50% Monday night, and 20% Monday night before midnight.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and sunny Wednesday, with highs near 25, 17, 26, 14 and 11, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 8, 7, 4, 6 and 6 below.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light, spotty snow Saturday morning; light snow possible after midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning; light snow possible Sunday midnight; and snow possible Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 9, 17, 24, 13, 22, 10 and 10, and overnight lows around 9 below, 8, 6, 3, 2 and 7 below.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 34 at 12:31 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 47 for Jan. 19, set in 1921, 1933 and 2006.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 4 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 19, set in 1994.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.08 inches, 0.81 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.77 inches, 0.75 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 19 is 1.07 inches, set in 1995.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 2.5 inches, 5.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 9 inches, 10.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9.6 inches, 13.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 19 is 12.6 inches, set in 1995.
Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.