Light snow, but not much accumulation expected for southern Wisconsin Sunday

Light snow is expected for southern and central Wisconsin during Sunday afternoon and evening, but the snow likely won't stick for very long, the National Weather Service reported.

"While accumulations are expected to remain less than 1 inch, visibilities may become reduced at times so use caution if you are out traveling later today," the weather service said.

The snow had already started in Downtown Madison Sunday afternoon, with a high of 39 degrees forecast. A chance of rain and snow was predicted for the rest of the afternoon.

For the evening in Madison, a 40% chance of snow with a low of around 30 degrees was expected.

The chance of snow continues into Monday morning, with a 20% chance before 8 a.m.

