The chances for a rain/snow mix in Madison Saturday have diminished, but strong winds are still likely along with rain showers.
The National Weather Service forecast Friday afternoon made no mention of snow on Saturday as it did earlier in the week, but showers still are likely, along with winds gusting up to 40 mph.
Sunshine should be the main feature of weather Sunday through Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming clear, low around 41.
- Saturday: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m., starting out cloudy then becoming sunny, high near 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.
- Saturday night: Clear, low around 28.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 49.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 38.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 56.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 37.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 50.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 34.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 52.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 36.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 50.