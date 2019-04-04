A rather gloomy Thursday in Madison should end with a good chance for light rain at night, but the upcoming weekend at least looks warmer, but possibly wetter.

The National Weather Service said high temperatures should be in the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday, with a chance for rain Saturday night and rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

The day-to-day outlook in Madison:

Thursday night: A 60% chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m., patchy fog after 2 a.m., low around 35. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise mostly cloudy, high near 53.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high near 62.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m., low around 48.

Sunday: A 60% chance of showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 61. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m., low around 46.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m., high near 61.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 38.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 52.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 31.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of rain and snow, partly sunny, high near 45.