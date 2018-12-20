As if on cue, winter starts Friday with colder temperatures, following a string of six days with highs in the 40s in Madison.
The last day of fall on Thursday will be a bit dreary, with light rain and a chance for patchy fog later in the afternoon, the high topping out at 40. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, the National Weather Service said.
Winter moves in with temperatures in the low 30s on Friday, and wind gusts approaching 30 mph, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Skies should be mostly cloudy on Friday, but clouds should break up somewhat for the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies predicted for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s.
Christmas Eve on Monday should start out on the sunny side with a high of 33, but there is a slight chance for a little light snow at night.
Borremans said we could see a little light snow on Christmas Day on Tuesday, with the high topping out at 34.
There's a better chance for a rain/snow mix on Wednesday with the high reaching 35.
Borremans said we could see rain and wind Wednesday night, then more of the same next Thursday, with a high of 45.
Wednesday's high of 46 was 17 degrees above normal and only 7 degrees below the record high of 53 for Dec. 19, set in 1877 and tied in 1918.
The low of 30 was 15 degrees above normal and 55 degrees above the record low of 25 below for the date, set in 1983.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological totals at 0.69 inches, 0.51 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 19 was 0.76 inches in 1987.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.23 inches of precipitation, 15.29 inches above normal.
Snowfall totals stayed at 1.0 inches for December and winter, 7.4 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 19 was 10.3 inches in 2008.
Since the start of snow season on July 1, Madison has received 4.4 inches of snow, 8.1 inches below normal.