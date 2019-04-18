A chilly and damp Thursday will be forgotten quickly in Madison if the forecast for the weekend comes to fruition.

The National Weather Service is looking at sunshine and warmer temperatures, with the best day coming on Easter Sunday, before rain moves back into town.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

Thursday afternoon: A 10% chance of rain after 5 p.m., high near 48.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of rain before 9 p.m., low around 37.

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, high near 55. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Friday night: Clear, low around 34.

Saturday: Sunny, high near 63.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 46.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 58.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 40.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers, high near 55.

Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers, low around 40.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers, high near 56.