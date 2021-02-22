Let the melting begin: Southern Wisconsin will see first temperatures above freezing since Jan. 21

The last time Madison recorded a temperature above freezing was Jan. 21, when it was 39, though it was 32 on Feb. 4, according to National Weather Service records.

Since then it mostly has been well below 32, enabling a series of small and moderate snowstorms to build snow depth up beyond a foot in most of southern Wisconsin.

That is changing starting Monday, as highs are predicted above freezing through next Sunday, which is the last day of February.

The polar vortex is retreating back to the north and a pattern change is bringing to an end one of the most historic cold stretches in U.S. history, with temperatures 50 degrees or more higher than the depth of the cold Feb. 13-16, AccuWeather said.

"The jet stream will bulge northward, allowing for warmer, Pacific air to race into the middle of the country through Tuesday," AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz said.

Houston saw a low of 13 last week, but will be in the lower 70s by Wednesday, while Rapid City, South Dakota, will hit 52 and St. Louis 58 on Monday.