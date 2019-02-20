Here we go again.
The latest in a series of winter storms that have pummeled southern Wisconsin will deliver snow and ice to the area on Wednesday, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of southern Wisconsin until 6 p.m., with southeast Wisconsin’s advisory expiring at 3 p.m., according to forecasters.
Snow began in southwest Wisconsin in the early hours of Wednesday, and in the Madison area by 3 a.m., as the system spread across the area to the north and east.
The snow is expected to become mixed with or change over to freezing rain across southeast and parts of south-central Wisconsin late Wednesday morning, lingering in the afternoon. Sleet will be possible for a time as well.
All of the precipitation will exit to the north from late afternoon to evening.
The Weather Service said total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected west of a line from Madison to Monroe, and 2 to 4 inches elsewhere. Ice accumulations of up to 0.15 inches are possible for areas with the lower snow totals. Some blowing snow will be possible until the transition to mixed precipitation.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected due to the storm. For the latest road conditions, call 511 or go to the state’s road conditions website.
And there's more bad news: the Weather Service said another storm system will affect the region this weekend, bringing the potential for a mix of wintry precipitation. Freezing rain and ice accumulation may occur Friday night while a few inches of snow may occur toward central Wisconsin Saturday night and Sunday. Windy conditions are expected over all of southern Wisconsin.
In Madison on Wednesday, after about an inch of snow fell in the early morning hours, daytime snow accumulation could total 1 to 2 inches and ice could total less than a tenth of an inch. The high should be near 32, with east winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour turning out of the south in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
There’s a 30 percent chance for precipitation overnight in the form of snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then snow until 8 p.m., with a low around 17.
Thursday and Friday should be nice days, with mostly sunny skies, highs near 30 and 35 and light winds, sandwiching an overnight low around 9.
The Weather Service said the next storm system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, with chances for precipitation at 70 percent Friday night, 80 percent Saturday, 90 percent Saturday night and Sunday, and 20 percent Sunday night.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, freezing rain is likely after 1 a.m. through 7 a.m., with ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch possible. On Saturday, sleet will mix in with the freezing rain from 7 a.m. through 8 a.m., then change to all rain, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible Saturday. Rain could be heavy Saturday night with 1 to 2 inches possible, sleet and snow mixing in late and becoming all snow after 2 a.m. and mainly ending by 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph Saturday night.
After a quiet Monday, yet another storm brings a 70 percent chance for snow Monday night into Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 40, 33, 24 and 28, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 27, 30, 11 and 16.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts periods of snow, mixing with freezing rain and sleet by midday Wednesday, before gradually tapering this afternoon, with snow totals of 3 to 5 inches in the Madison, 2 to 4 inches in Janesville and 4 to 6 inches in Richland Center; some freezing drizzle or flurries Wednesday evening; a light mix overnight Friday into Saturday, changing to light rain Saturday and then to snow at night; snow showers mainly in the morning Sunday; and possible snow on Tuesday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday, cloudy Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny next Wednesday, with highs near 33, 31, 36, 38, 30, 23, 27 and 20, and overnight lows around 20, 11, 27, 30, 8, 15, 5 and z 20, 11, 27, 30, 8, 15, 5 and zero.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 25 at 2:41 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 37 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 19, set in 2017.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 5 below at 7:20 a.m., 21 degrees below the normal low and 10 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 19 set in 1979.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s February total at 1.68 inches, 0.76 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 6.34 inches, 2.45 inches above normal. The 2019 precipitation total stayed at 4.24 inches, 2.09 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 19 is 0.86 inches in 1971.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 17.7 inches, 10.3 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 43.3 inches, 9.5 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 46.7 inches, 8.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 19 is the 7.3 inches that fell in 1898.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.