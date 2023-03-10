The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon has finally ended for southern Wisconsin east of Dane County, leaving behind some impressive totals.

According to reports compiled by the National Weather Service, the top totals are 9.5 inches for Racine and 9 inches for Baraboo.

Other top totals included Portage 8.8 inches; Oregon 8.6 inches; Sun Prairie 8.5 inches; Beaver Dam, DeForest and Muscoda 8 inches; Middleton 7.9 inches, and Deerfield 7.7 inches.

The top totals in Wisconsin include 11.7 inches in Random Lake and 11.3 inches in Plymouth near Lake Michigan.

Other area snow reports:

Maple Bluff: 7.1 inches

Dousman: 9.1 inches

Janesville: 7 inches

Poynette: 7 inches

Sturtevant: 9 inches