Latest system may bring light snow to south-central Wisconsin Friday night

Next 12 Hours
The latest storm system now looks to mostly miss southern Wisconsin to the southeast, with at most an inch of snow falling in the Madison area, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said there is a 40% for snow from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis predicts flurries or a little light snow possible Friday night into early Saturday totaling up to an inch.
"The storm is now expected to move more slowly, last longer and cause an area of snow to occur father east but over a much larger area than planned from earlier this week," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Cities such as Kansas City; Davenport, Iowa; and Milwaukee should avoid accumulating snow from the storm, while Chicago will be on the northwestern edge. Areas most likely to receive a 1- to 3-inch snowfall with locally higher amounts will extend from southern Illinois to northern Ohio and southern Michigan during Friday night, AccuWeather said.
On Thursday in Madison, there’s a 20% chance for rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 44 and southwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 27, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 34 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The low should be around 26 Friday night and the high Saturday near 32 under partly sunny skies, with northwest winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there are no chances for precipitation through Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 39, 38, 32 and 32, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 21, 28, 24 and 16.
27 Storm Track’s Tsaparis said there could be a few mixed sprinkles Thursday, then after Friday night’s possible snow, a few possible flurries Sunday, and some possible light snow Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs should range from 45 Thursday to the 30s Friday through Tuesday, and 22 Wednesday, with lows in the 20s through Tuesday and around 8 Wednesday.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 40 at 11:59 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 1, set in 1897.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 16 at 7:34 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Jan. 1, set in 1887.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2019 total at zero, 0.04 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.52 inches, 0.26 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 1 is 1.8 inches, set in 1892.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s January and 2019 snow total stayed at zero, 0.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 2.9 inches, 11 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 18.6 inches, 0.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 1 is 8.3 inches, set in 1942.
Madison’s official snow depth is 2 inches.
To close 2019, 0.06 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.52 inches, 0.22 inches below normal. For 2019, Madison has received 46.38 inches of precipitation, 11.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 31 is 0.85 inches, set in 1876.
Officially, 0.9 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 2.9 inches, 10.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 18.6 inches, 1 inch above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 31 is 8.1 inches, set in 1978.
Photos: A look back at the frigid 'polar vortex' of 2014