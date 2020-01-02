Latest system may bring light snow to south-central Wisconsin Friday night

After an overnight low around 27, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 34 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The low should be around 26 Friday night and the high Saturday near 32 under partly sunny skies, with northwest winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there are no chances for precipitation through Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 39, 38, 32 and 32, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 21, 28, 24 and 16.

27 Storm Track’s Tsaparis said there could be a few mixed sprinkles Thursday, then after Friday night’s possible snow, a few possible flurries Sunday, and some possible light snow Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs should range from 45 Thursday to the 30s Friday through Tuesday, and 22 Wednesday, with lows in the 20s through Tuesday and around 8 Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 40 at 11:59 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 1, set in 1897.

