Next 12 Hours
A late summer heat wave continues for southern Wisconsin with heat index values approaching 100 on Wednesday, while showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rain over the next few days, according to forecasters.
Mark Gehring, National Weather Service lead forecaster, said isolated to scattered storms may briefly develop over far southeastern Wisconsin this afternoon, with a small potential for damaging winds.
Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected from late Thursday afternoon possibly into Friday morning, with the strongest storms and heaviest rain over portions of south-central Wisconsin, Gehring said.
Another round of storms is possible Friday night, mainly north of Madison and Milwaukee, with good chances for 2 inches or more of rain for locations northwest of Madison, Gehring said.
There is at least a small potential for damaging winds over south-central Wisconsin.
AccuWeather reported that on Tuesday and Tuesday night, severe storms with strong winds and torrential downpours extended from portions of Minnesota and Iowa to Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. More than 26,000 customers were without power across Illinois Tuesday night as the storms swept through, and Michigan saw the highest number of power outages with over 116,000 customers left in the dark.
With the storms that moved through the region, Grant and Lafayette counties were under a tornado warning for a time Tuesday night, but there were no reports of severe damage.
Among the areas getting heavy rainfall were Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, which remain in a severe drought. More than an inch of rain also fell from Fond du Lac to Montello and Princeton.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 89, heat index values as high as 96, and southwest wind around 5 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 68 with a slight chance for showers and storms toward daybreak, Thursday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers and storms, patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise partly sunny skies, a high near 81 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The low overnight Thursday into Friday should be around 66, with an 80% chance for showers and storms after 1 a.m., and possible rain totals of three-quarters to an inch.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Friday and Friday night, 20% Saturday, 30% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, 30% Sunday night, and 20% Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 85, 89, 83, 79 and 79, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 70, 70, 60 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible isolated showers and storms Wednesday, a few showers and storms possible Thursday, storms likely overnight Thursday into Friday, possible scattered showers and storms Friday, an isolated storm possible Saturday, storms possible Saturday night, and scattered showers and storms possible Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 88, 84, 86, 90, 85, 79 and 78, and overnight lows around 69, 68, 71, 71, 62 and 58.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 88 at 11:28 a.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 24, set in 1947 and 1948.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 67 at 11:43 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 41 for Aug. 24, set in 1977 and 1984.
Officially, 0.32 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s August total to 2.92 inches, 0.34 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 9.1 inches, 3.95 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 16.28 inches, 9.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 24 is 2.25 inches in 2006.