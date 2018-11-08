Light snow expected in Madison very early Friday could make for some dicey driving going to work.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for snow starting up mainly after 3 a.m. Friday, with about an inch in Madison and more to the southeast.
Snow could continue until noon Friday, but little additional accumulation is expected.
Cold will also be in the picture at least to mid-week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 100 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3 a.m., low around 30.
- Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon, high near 34. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, low around 22. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 34.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, high near 36.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 25.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.