National Weather Service

The last week of July in south-central Wisconsin should be pretty much like the rest of the month - warm and humid with chances for thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is looking at high temperatures in the 80s through Wednesday, with the hottest days coming Saturday and Sunday.

There's a better than even chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night, but the rain won't cool things off very much.

The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:

  • Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 63.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, high near 84.
  • Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m., low around 68.
  • Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., high near 88.
  • Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m., low around 70.
  • Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. and after 2 p.m., high near 87.
  • Sunday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 68. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Monday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 a.m., high near 83.
  • Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 62.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 81.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 60.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.

