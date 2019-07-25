The last week of July in south-central Wisconsin should be pretty much like the rest of the month - warm and humid with chances for thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service is looking at high temperatures in the 80s through Wednesday, with the hottest days coming Saturday and Sunday.
There's a better than even chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night, but the rain won't cool things off very much.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 85.
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 63.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 84.
- Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m., low around 68.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., high near 88.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m., low around 70.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. and after 2 p.m., high near 87.
- Sunday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., low around 68. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Monday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 a.m., high near 83.
- Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 62.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 60.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.