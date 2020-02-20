You are the owner of this article.
Last brutal cold snap of winter for southern Wisconsin? Big warm-up starts Friday and spring is around the corner

Could this be the last brutal cold snap of winter for southern Wisconsin?

There obviously are no certainties with weather, but forecasters says a big warm-up starts Friday and spring is around the corner: meteorological spring starts March 1 and the spring equinox is March 19 at 10:50 p.m.

Historically, the latest double-digit below zero temperature recorded in the late winter/spring in Madison was 10 below on March 8, 1960, and last below zero temperature was 9 below on March 26, 1960.

So perhaps the 7 below low and 22 below wind chill recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport at 5:53 a.m. and 6:53 a.m. Thursday will be the last such nastiness we see until next winter.

Wind chills 5 a.m. Thursday by National Weather Service

Look for the high to rise to near 18 under sunny skies in Madison on Thursday, with northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 15 below to 5 below, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, the low should fall to around 5, with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero.

Friday should be sunny again, with a high near 34, southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.

The warm-up continues with highs near 42 under sunny skies Saturday and 46 under partly sunny skies Sunday, after lows around 22 Friday night and 28 Saturday night.

The Weather Service said an active weather pattern then returns, with a 40% chance for rain and/or snow Sunday night through Tuesday, a 50% chance for snow Tuesday night, and a 40% chance for snow Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 38, 36 and 27, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 31, 28 and 21.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a strong warm-up over the weekend, then light snow possible Monday through Wednesday, with highs Thursday through Wednesday near 16, 34, 41, 45, 35, 33 and 27, and overnight lows around 4, 20, 27, 28, 23 and 20.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 20 at 3:26 p.m., 12 degrees below the normal high and 42 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 19, set in 2017.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 2 at 11:44 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 19, set in 1979.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.94 inches, 0.02 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 4.2 inches, 0.31 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.53 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 19 is 0.86 inches in 1971.

With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 13.3 inches, 5.9 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 1.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 12.8 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 19 is 7.3 inches in 2020.

Madison’s official snow depth is 12 inches.

Be prepared: Cold weather safety tips

