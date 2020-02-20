Last brutal cold snap of winter for southern Wisconsin? Big warm-up starts Friday and spring is around the corner

Could this be the last brutal cold snap of winter for southern Wisconsin?

There obviously are no certainties with weather, but forecasters says a big warm-up starts Friday and spring is around the corner: meteorological spring starts March 1 and the spring equinox is March 19 at 10:50 p.m.

Historically, the latest double-digit below zero temperature recorded in the late winter/spring in Madison was 10 below on March 8, 1960, and last below zero temperature was 9 below on March 26, 1960.

So perhaps the 7 below low and 22 below wind chill recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport at 5:53 a.m. and 6:53 a.m. Thursday will be the last such nastiness we see until next winter.

Look for the high to rise to near 18 under sunny skies in Madison on Thursday, with northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 15 below to 5 below, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, the low should fall to around 5, with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero.

Friday should be sunny again, with a high near 34, southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.