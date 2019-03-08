Wisconsin residents who just can't get enough of winter might want to head north this weekend, as a major snowstorm is forecast to hit on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for northwest Wisconsin from noon Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, with up to a foot of snow possible.

The precipitation changes from north to south, with a wintry mix expected in central Wisconsin, and mainly rain in southern Wisconsin.

No watches or warnings have been issued for the southern third of the state, but that doesn't mean we won't get a mix of precipitation.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said Madison could see a little wintry mix early on Saturday before changing to all rain in the afternoon, then back to a rain/mix/snow event overnight.

Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, so we lose an hour of sleep by turning clocks ahead one hour.

The Weather Service said there's a 40 percent chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m. on Sunday before skies gradually clear.

Strong winds are also forecast both Saturday and Sunday, with winds gusting up to 30 mph on Saturday and 35 mph on Sunday.

Heading into the weekend, skies should be cloudy early on Friday before becoming mostly sunny with a high near 35.

Saturday's high is pegged at 38, and Sunday should also see a high in the upper 30s.

It'll be a little colder on Monday with a high of 32 under sunny skies.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny and 39, with a chance for some rain and snow moving in at night.

Rain and snow could continue on Wednesday with the high actually reaching above the normal high of 42, climbing up to 47.

Thursday should be partly sunny and 45, then we can expect partly sunny skies and 38 next Friday.

Thursday's high of 23 was 16 degrees below normal and 54 degrees below the record high of 77 for March 7, set in 2000.

The low of 2 was 20 degrees below normal and 9 degrees above the record low of 7 below for the date, set in 1920.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) totals at 0.06 inches, 0.37 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 7 was 1.07 inches in 2009.

Madison has received 5.56 inches of precipitation, 2.45 inches above normal, so far in 2019.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.6 inches for the month and spring, 0.4 inches below normal.

The record snowfall on March 7 was 6.1 inches in 1935.

In the snow season (July 1 to June 30), Madison has received 53.1 inches of snow, 10.0 inches above normal.