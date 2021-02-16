Lake effect snow pounds southeastern Wisconsin as bitter cold finally begins to ease

Next 12 Hours
Highs will break into the teens for the first time since Feb. 5, but residents of southeastern Wisconsin will take little solace from that as they dig out from up to a foot of lake effect snow in a pounding that began Monday and will end mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said snow totals should reach 7 to 12 inches in Racine, 5 to 9 inches in Milwaukee and Kenosha, and even 1 to 2 inches well away from Lake Michigan and Janesville. The Madison area saw a dusting overnight.
Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties are under a winter storm warning, and Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties are under a winter weather advisory. Sheboygan County's advisory ends at noon and the other counties' advisory and warning extend until 3 p.m.
Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning reported a snow depth of 22 inches, the highest total since January 2001.
The good news is that temperatures will be on the rise over the next week and there are just a couple of chances for light snow later this week and over the weekend, the Weather Service said.
The news was not good in the southern U.S., where at least three people were killed when a tornado tore through a seaside town in North Carolina, millions of people in Texas remained in the dark early Tuesday amid subfreezing temperatures, and many states saw treacherous travel conditions that led to more deaths, the Associated Press reported.
The massive winter storm that immobilized the Southern Plains was heading to the eastern Great Lakes and New England, where heavy snow and freezing rain was expected Tuesday, after leaving behind record-setting cold temperatures with wind-chill warnings extending from the U.S.-Canada border to the U.S.-Mexico border in the nation's midsection.
And, in unwelcome news for the millions without power, more snow and ice was predicted late Tuesday and Wednesday along a storm front reaching from Texas to the Appalachian states.
"We're living through a really historic event going on right now," Jason Furtado, a professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, told AP.
The blackouts forced a Texas county to scramble to get more than 8,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine into arms. The Harris County Public Health facility lost power between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday and its backup generator also failed, said Rafael Lemaitre, a spokesman for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Looking for large groups of people in places where they wouldn't have to drive and with appropriate medical personnel on hand, county officials distributed the doses at three hospitals, Rice University and the county jail. Hidalgo, the top elected official in Houston, said she didn't believe any of the vaccines were lost.
The next storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas by Wednesday evening, then extending to Ohio and Michigan Thursday, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 15 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chills of 15 below to 5 below, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 6 below, Wednesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for snow after 3 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 17 and south winds developing around 5 mph producing wind chills of 5 below to 5.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 6 with a 30% chance for snow, there’s a 20% chance for snow Thursday before noon under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 23 and north winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said snow chances return at 40% Sunday and 20% Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 18, 21, 32 and 36, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 6, 2 below, 20 and 19.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few flurries possible later on Wednesday into Thursday, and snow possible Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 14, 17, 20, 17, 22, 30 and 37, and overnight lows around 4 below, 3, 3, 0, 7 and 20.
Monday’s high in Madison was 3 at 11:59 p.m., 28 degrees below the normal high and 60 degrees below the record high of 63 for Feb. 15, set in 1921.
Monday’s low in Madison was 12 below at 7:47 a.m., 27 degrees below the normal low and 2 degrees above the record low of 14 below for Feb. 15, set in 1920.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, putting Madison’s final February total at 0.59 inches, 0.11 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.99 inches, 0.68 inches below normal. The 2021 precipitation total stayed at 1.86 inches, 0.07 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 15 is 0.48 inches in 1992.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s February total at 7.5 inches, 1.6 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 38 inches, 5.7 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 40.3 inches, 3.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 15 is 4.9 inches in 1992.
Madison’s official snow depth is 15 inches.
