Lake effect snow pounds southeastern Wisconsin as bitter cold finally begins to ease

Highs will break into the teens for the first time since Feb. 5, but residents of southeastern Wisconsin will take little solace from that as they dig out from up to a foot of lake effect snow in a pounding that began Monday and will end mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said snow totals should reach 7 to 12 inches in Racine, 5 to 9 inches in Milwaukee and Kenosha, and even 1 to 2 inches well away from Lake Michigan and Janesville. The Madison area saw a dusting overnight.

Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties are under a winter storm warning, and Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties are under a winter weather advisory. Sheboygan County's advisory ends at noon and the other counties' advisory and warning extend until 3 p.m.

Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning reported a snow depth of 22 inches, the highest total since January 2001.

The good news is that temperatures will be on the rise over the next week and there are just a couple of chances for light snow later this week and over the weekend, the Weather Service said.