Lack of sun comes with quiet weather, above normal temperatures for south-central Wisconsin

A lack of sun will come with quiet weather and above normal temperatures into next week for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be climbing from the 30s to the mid-40s on Sunday, when mostly sunny skies will make for a day that may have the area thinking of spring, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for a chance for flurries after 10 a.m. through 7 p.m., cloudy skies, a high near 30 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 21, Thursday should be cloudy, with a high near 30 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% for snow Thursday night and Friday, a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday night, and a 20% chance for snow Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 33, 37, 44, 41 and 29, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 25, 29, 28, 31 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few afternoon flurries Wednesday, a little light snow Thursday night into Friday, a little light snow Friday night into Saturday morning, mixed precipitation possible Monday night, and snow possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis also expects high temperatures to peak Sunday, at around 43, then fall off into early next week.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 12:20 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 52 for Jan. 28, set in 1915.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 24 at 11:59 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal low and 47 degrees above the record low of 23 below for Jan. 28, set in 1915.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 1.73 inches, 0.62 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.25 inches, 0.4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 28 is 0.54 inches, set in 2006.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s January and 2020 snow total at 18.7 inches, 7.1 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.6 inches, 3.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.3 inches, 8.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 28 is 7.3 inches, set in 1918.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
