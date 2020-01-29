Lack of sun comes with quiet weather, above normal temperatures for south-central Wisconsin

A lack of sun will come with quiet weather and above normal temperatures into next week for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will be climbing from the 30s to the mid-40s on Sunday, when mostly sunny skies will make for a day that may have the area thinking of spring, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for a chance for flurries after 10 a.m. through 7 p.m., cloudy skies, a high near 30 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 21, Thursday should be cloudy, with a high near 30 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% for snow Thursday night and Friday, a 20% chance for rain and snow Monday night, and a 20% chance for snow Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 33, 37, 44, 41 and 29, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 25, 29, 28, 31 and 25.