Walter Stern and his son, Ben, 10, enjoy calm and comfortable summer weather conditions during a fishing outing on a pier at Wingra Park in Madison earlier this summer. More beautiful weather is in store for most of the Labor Day weekend in the Madison area.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A beautiful Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 70 degrees will start the Labor Day weekend on a nice note in the Madison area.

The National Weather Service is predicting a mostly pleasant holiday weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, with just Saturday as the lone day with a small chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday night to close out the Labor Day weekend after beautiful weather graces the region on Sunday and Monday.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Friday: Mostly sunny with a high temperature near 68 degrees.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 54.
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of about 68 and a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m.
  • Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low of 56, 30 percent chance of showers.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 72.
  • Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low of around 58.
  • Monday (Labor Day): Mostly sunny, high near 78.
  • Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low of around 65, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 82, 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

