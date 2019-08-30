A beautiful Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 70 degrees will start the Labor Day weekend on a nice note in the Madison area.
The National Weather Service is predicting a mostly pleasant holiday weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, with just Saturday as the lone day with a small chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies.
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday night to close out the Labor Day weekend after beautiful weather graces the region on Sunday and Monday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday: Mostly sunny with a high temperature near 68 degrees.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 54.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of about 68 and a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low of 56, 30 percent chance of showers.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 72.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low of around 58.
- Monday (Labor Day): Mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low of around 65, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 82, 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.