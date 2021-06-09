This evening in Madison: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
