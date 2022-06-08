This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
National Weather Service (NWS) is always looking for trained volunteers to provide severe weather reports, including reports of tornadoes.
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The are…
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.