Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

