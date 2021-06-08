 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lazy argument': Blackwell slams Texas state Rep. over bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics